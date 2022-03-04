Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Short Interest Update

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NDGPY opened at $19.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.14. Nine Dragons Paper has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $33.04.

About Nine Dragons Paper (Get Rating)

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

