Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 497,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $13,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 576.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 93,706 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 1.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 943,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $8,299,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 13.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Nomad Foods stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $31.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.07.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

