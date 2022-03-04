Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $23.21

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.21 and last traded at $23.24, with a volume of 32873 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.88.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOMD. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Nomad Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 32.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods Company Profile (NYSE:NOMD)

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.