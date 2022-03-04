Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Price Target Increased to SEK 125 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from SEK 120 to SEK 125 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NRDBY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €11.50 ($12.92) to €10.30 ($11.57) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 116 to SEK 123 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Pareto Securities cut shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €12.50 ($14.04) to €12.60 ($14.16) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 11.20 to SEK 10.70 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordea Bank Abp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.77.

Shares of NRDBY traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.35. The company had a trading volume of 288,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.40. Nordea Bank Abp has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of full-services banking services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking; Business Banking; Large Corporates and Institutions; and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

