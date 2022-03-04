Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

JWN has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett downgraded Nordstrom from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of NYSE JWN traded down $1.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.36. The stock had a trading volume of 166,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,256,676. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.86. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 642.00, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.33.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in Nordstrom by 293.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

