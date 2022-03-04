Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Given a C$50.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$50.00 price objective on Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 price target on Northland Power and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Northland Power from C$47.75 to C$42.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Northland Power to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, CSFB set a C$52.00 price objective on Northland Power and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northland Power currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$46.71.

TSE:NPI opened at C$40.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.19 billion and a PE ratio of 105.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.39. Northland Power has a 52-week low of C$34.95 and a 52-week high of C$47.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$38.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Northland Power’s payout ratio is currently 234.99%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

