Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) vs. Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Head to Head Analysis

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) and Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Archaea Energy and Northwest Natural’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Archaea Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Northwest Natural $773.68 million 2.18 $76.78 million $2.95 18.60

Northwest Natural has higher revenue and earnings than Archaea Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Archaea Energy and Northwest Natural’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Archaea Energy N/A N/A N/A Northwest Natural 10.91% 9.23% 2.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Archaea Energy and Northwest Natural, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Archaea Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00 Northwest Natural 0 2 2 0 2.50

Archaea Energy currently has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.35%. Northwest Natural has a consensus target price of $59.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.51%. Given Archaea Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Archaea Energy is more favorable than Northwest Natural.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.2% of Archaea Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of Northwest Natural shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Northwest Natural shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Archaea Energy has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northwest Natural has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Northwest Natural beats Archaea Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Archaea Energy (Get Rating)

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners. Archaea Energy LLC, formerly known as Rice Acquisition Corp., is based in CARNEGIE, Pa.

About Northwest Natural (Get Rating)

Northwest Natural Holding Co. engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

