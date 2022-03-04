Nostra Terra Oil and Gas (LON:NTOG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.40

Shares of Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc (LON:NTOG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.53 ($0.01). Nostra Terra Oil and Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.51 ($0.01), with a volume of 24,471,300 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.14, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.55 million and a PE ratio of -5.05.
About Nostra Terra Oil and Gas (LON:NTOG)
Further Reading
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nostra Terra Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.