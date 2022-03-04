Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Novanta had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $198.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $136.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 98.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.76. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $118.73 and a fifty-two week high of $184.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Get Novanta alerts:

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total value of $2,502,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Novanta by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,876,000 after purchasing an additional 61,548 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Novanta by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 482,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,144,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Novanta by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Novanta by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Novanta by 13.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Novanta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.