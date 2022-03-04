Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-0.66 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $192-200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $197.36 million.Novanta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.850-$3.000 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Novanta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NOVT stock traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.63. 2,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,977. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $118.73 and a fifty-two week high of $184.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.86 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $198.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.64 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Novanta will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total transaction of $2,502,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 145.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the fourth quarter valued at $731,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 11,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

