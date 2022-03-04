Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.74 Per Share

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.741 per share on Tuesday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56.
Novo Nordisk A/S has increased its dividend payment by 5.1% over the last three years. Novo Nordisk A/S has a payout ratio of 27.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Novo Nordisk A/S to earn $3.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.5%.
Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $101.71 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $66.59 and a one year high of $117.35. The company has a market cap of $239.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.33.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $346,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Liberum Capital cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.00.
About Novo Nordisk A/S (Get Rating)
Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.
