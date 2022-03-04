Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.74 Per Share

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.741 per share on Tuesday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56.

Novo Nordisk A/S has increased its dividend payment by 5.1% over the last three years. Novo Nordisk A/S has a payout ratio of 27.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Novo Nordisk A/S to earn $3.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.5%.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $101.71 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $66.59 and a one year high of $117.35. The company has a market cap of $239.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $4.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.70% and a net margin of 34.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $346,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Liberum Capital cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

