Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) is Syquant Capital Sas’ 2nd Largest Position

Syquant Capital Sas raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN – Get Rating) by 691.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,183,761 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,034,163 shares during the quarter. Nuance Communications comprises approximately 25.0% of Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Syquant Capital Sas’ holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $65,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUAN. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 52.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at $128,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert Dahdah sold 64,280 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $3,537,328.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 5,670 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $313,494.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 991,163 shares of company stock valued at $54,455,275. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NUAN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.99. The company had a trading volume of 15,928,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,137,512. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.97 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.18. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.14). Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $321.40 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

