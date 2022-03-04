Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NTNX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. OTR Global raised Nutanix from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.27.

Nutanix stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.08. 50,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,991. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.39. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.60.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $413.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. Nutanix’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutanix will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 190,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $5,794,917.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David Sangster sold 22,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $679,976.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,579 shares of company stock worth $8,442,786 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $911,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,585,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,392,000 after purchasing an additional 920,283 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1,643.6% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,478,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,239 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

