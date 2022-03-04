Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.200-$11.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $95.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.00.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NTR stock traded up $5.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.99. 8,017,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,597,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $95.07.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.31%. Nutrien’s revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 349,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,409 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth about $996,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712 shares during the last quarter. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nutrien (Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.