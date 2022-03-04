Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Gap Down to $14.95

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.95, but opened at $14.54. Nuvalent shares last traded at $14.54, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average of $22.34.

In other Nuvalent news, insider Darlene Noci sold 4,200 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $72,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUVL. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $436,140,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new stake in Nuvalent during the third quarter worth $77,302,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Nuvalent in the third quarter worth $37,155,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,174,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,290,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvalent Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

