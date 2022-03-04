NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.050-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. cut their target price on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.67.

NASDAQ:NUVA traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.78. The stock had a trading volume of 372,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,961. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 2.35. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $45.45 and a 12 month high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $302.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.92 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

NuVasive announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical device company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the third quarter worth $310,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,328 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth $1,423,000. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

