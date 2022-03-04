Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 70.3% from the January 31st total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NEV stock remained flat at $$13.89 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 36,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,032. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $17.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.51.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%.
Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-end investment fund which, provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value and total return. Its secondary objective is to enhance portfolio value and total return. The fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.
