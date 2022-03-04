Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 70.3% from the January 31st total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NEV stock remained flat at $$13.89 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 36,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,032. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $17.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.51.

Get Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 29,348 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-end investment fund which, provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value and total return. Its secondary objective is to enhance portfolio value and total return. The fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.