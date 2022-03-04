Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 0.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NMT stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average of $15.12.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 470.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 11,632 shares in the last quarter. 7.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

