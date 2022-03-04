Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,571 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,251 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,172,692 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $48,111,000 after purchasing an additional 117,967 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 272,745 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 58,774 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 188,037 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares during the period. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NUV traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.87. 144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,168. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.75. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

