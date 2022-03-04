Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OBCI opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.40. Ocean Bio-Chem has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 6.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 637.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 94,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 33,772 shares in the last quarter. 8.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets and distributes appearance, performance and maintenance products under the Star brite and Star Tron brand names. The firm also manufactures and distributes disinfectant, sanitizing and deodorizing products under the Performacide and Star brite brand names. It serves the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle and outdoor power equipment markets.

