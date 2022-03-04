Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Cut to $235.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

OKTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $302.00 to $273.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Okta from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $249.86.

OKTA traded down $7.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $160.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,146. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Okta has a twelve month low of $152.51 and a twelve month high of $287.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $1.09. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Okta will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $4,043,348.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $212,955.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,186 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,103 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 334.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298,332 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Okta by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,819,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,059,000 after buying an additional 132,406 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 41.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,338,000 after buying an additional 808,325 shares in the last quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,155,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,074,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,042,000 after acquiring an additional 247,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

