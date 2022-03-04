Old Port Advisors Reduces Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Old Port Advisors lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,103 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.09.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $479.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $476.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $450.43. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $332.67 and a 52 week high of $509.23. The stock has a market cap of $450.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.08%.

About UnitedHealth Group (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.