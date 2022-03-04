Old Port Advisors Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Old Port Advisors reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000.

VEA opened at $45.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.99. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.09 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

