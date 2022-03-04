Old Port Advisors Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $434.05 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $373.26 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $453.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $454.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

