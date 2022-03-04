Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on OMER. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.54.

Get Omeros alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OMER traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.39. The company had a trading volume of 534,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,213. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average is $8.90. Omeros has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $20.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.69.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.28). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Omeros will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMER. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Omeros by 508.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,170,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 978,261 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Omeros by 535.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 274,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 230,936 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omeros in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,924,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Omeros by 44.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 618,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after buying an additional 191,610 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Omeros by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 324,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 170,860 shares during the period. 47.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omeros Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.