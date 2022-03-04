ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) PT Raised to $63.00 at Mizuho

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OKE. Wolfe Research downgraded ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.93.

OKE stock opened at $67.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.06. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $47.01 and a 12 month high of $68.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.82.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.04). ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONEOK will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 163.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,396,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,965,000 after buying an additional 2,726,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,675,334,000 after buying an additional 2,614,981 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ONEOK by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,159,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,125,000 after buying an additional 852,538 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,646,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,750,000 after acquiring an additional 808,702 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 856.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 638,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,523,000 after acquiring an additional 571,672 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

