Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $61.89

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:OTEX) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$61.89 and traded as low as C$53.84. Open Text shares last traded at C$54.76, with a volume of 420,858 shares.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Open Text to C$74.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.92.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$57.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$61.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.95, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.85 billion and a PE ratio of 23.63.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

