Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for S&P Global in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.49. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $497.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for S&P Global’s FY2023 earnings at $15.54 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on S&P Global from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $478.11.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $400.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $96.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $439.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $325.50 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,878,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,274,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,320,576,000 after acquiring an additional 381,402 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,955,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,810,428,000 after acquiring an additional 395,484 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,918,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,514,615,000 after acquiring an additional 245,047 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,758,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,717,673,000 after acquiring an additional 128,640 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

