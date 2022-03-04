Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Option Care Health Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions. The Company offers products, services and condition-specific clinical management programs for gastrointestinal abnormalities, infectious diseases, cancer, organ and blood cell transplants, bleeding disorders and heart failures. Option Care Health Inc., formerly known as BioScrip Inc., is based in Denver, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on OPCH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.50.

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $25.82 on Tuesday. Option Care Health has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.25.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $927.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.68 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Option Care Health will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $141,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $448,260. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,586,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,721,000 after buying an additional 726,527 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 232,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 165,188 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 232,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 193,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 285,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 36,120 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

