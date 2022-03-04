OptionRoom Achieves Market Cap of $622,076.66 (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0498 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $622,076.66 and approximately $84,200.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00042246 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,585.49 or 0.06635996 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,944.46 or 0.99956137 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00044119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00047727 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002914 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

