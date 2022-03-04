Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,278 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 115.6% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 183.5% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.96.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORCL traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.47. The company had a trading volume of 737,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,827,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $204.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $65.31 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.93.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

