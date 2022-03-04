Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:ORBN traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.64. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606. Oregon Bancorp has a 52 week low of $39.60 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.75.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 17.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Oregon Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.52.

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers personal checking, personal savings, personal digital banking, home loans, home loan centers, and home loan questions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Salem, OR.

