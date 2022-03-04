Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Short Interest Update

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 866,900 shares, a growth of 67.4% from the January 31st total of 517,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 396,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE:OEC traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average of $18.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $22.45.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is 3.60%.

OEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orion Engineered Carbons presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

In other news, Director Mary A. Lindsey bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $150,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerry A. Galvin bought 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.58 per share, for a total transaction of $102,049.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 69,550 shares of company stock worth $1,056,259 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OEC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 7.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,126,000 after buying an additional 117,694 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 26.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 292,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 60,963 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,193,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,669,000 after acquiring an additional 68,267 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 134.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 87,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 44.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 32,067 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

