ORIX (NYSE:IX) Shares Gap Down to $102.40

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $102.40, but opened at $99.06. ORIX shares last traded at $99.06, with a volume of 15 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IX. StockNews.com cut shares of ORIX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in ORIX in the second quarter worth approximately $852,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ORIX by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ORIX by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ORIX by 46.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ORIX by 42.0% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 50,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 15,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

