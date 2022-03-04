ORIX (NYSE:IX) Shares Gap Down to $102.40

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $102.40, but opened at $99.06. ORIX shares last traded at $99.06, with a volume of 15 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on IX. StockNews.com cut shares of ORIX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.25.
ORIX Company Profile (NYSE:IX)
ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.
