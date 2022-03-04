Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $71.30 on Monday. Ormat Technologies has a 1-year low of $60.32 and a 1-year high of $88.87. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 64.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.44.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.08 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 3.96%. Ormat Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.64%.

In related news, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $183,546.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $169,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,385 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,459 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,181 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,036 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

