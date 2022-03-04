Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Buy

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $41.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.81% from the company’s current price.

OFIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Orthofix Medical stock opened at $33.63 on Friday. Orthofix Medical has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $47.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.02 million, a PE ratio of -43.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Orthofix Medical will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 265,287 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,562 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 764,038 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,125,000 after buying an additional 33,798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,518,000 after buying an additional 32,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,348 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

