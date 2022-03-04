Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Buy

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $41.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.81% from the company’s current price.
OFIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.
Orthofix Medical stock opened at $33.63 on Friday. Orthofix Medical has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $47.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.02 million, a PE ratio of -43.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 265,287 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,562 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 764,038 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,125,000 after buying an additional 33,798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,518,000 after buying an additional 32,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,348 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.
About Orthofix Medical (Get Rating)
Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orthofix Medical (OFIX)
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.