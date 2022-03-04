Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Insider Sells $13,116.60 in Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) insider Dennis Weaver sold 1,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $13,116.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of OSCR opened at $6.81 on Friday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.45.
Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 31.11% and a negative return on equity of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $496.07 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 3,837.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.
About Oscar Health
Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
