Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Insider Sells $13,116.60 in Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) insider Dennis Weaver sold 1,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $13,116.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of OSCR opened at $6.81 on Friday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.45.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 31.11% and a negative return on equity of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $496.07 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OSCR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 3,837.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

