Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Shares of OSG stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.05. 3,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,078. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $3.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.01. The stock has a market cap of $178.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.
In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, CEO Samuel H. Norton purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $58,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton purchased 16,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $28,161.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 78,333 shares of company stock valued at $136,990. Company insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.
Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.
