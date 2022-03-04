Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ovintiv from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.09.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $46.43 on Tuesday. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $21.07 and a 1-year high of $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 3.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently -24.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JB Investments Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 7,458,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,366,000 after purchasing an additional 625,214 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,718,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000,000 after acquiring an additional 157,323 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 9,931.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,939,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900,089 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,958,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,165 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,831,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,058,000 after acquiring an additional 621,618 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ovintiv (Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.