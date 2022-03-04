Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Upgraded to Outperform by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $50.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $47.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised Ovintiv from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.09.

NYSE:OVV opened at $46.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.24. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $21.07 and a 12-month high of $49.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently -24.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Ovintiv by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ovintiv by 481.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

