Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.75 target price on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.18% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of OXLC opened at $7.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average is $7.69. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $8.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 78,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 25,315 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 61,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 15,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 36,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter.

Oxford Lane Capital is an investment company that invests primarily in debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles.

