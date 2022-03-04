PAC Protocol (PAC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $61,702.00

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. PAC Protocol has a total market cap of $23.14 million and approximately $61,702.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PAC Protocol has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004152 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000408 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000140 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00011869 BTC.

PAC Protocol Profile

PAC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 16,225,869,440 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAC Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

