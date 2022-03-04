Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $35.54

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.54 and last traded at $35.82, with a volume of 17301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.51.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PPBI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Stephens cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,497,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,982,000 after buying an additional 242,293 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,996,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,729,000 after buying an additional 18,208 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,774,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,033,000 after buying an additional 129,650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,289,000 after buying an additional 74,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,621,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,906,000 after buying an additional 101,718 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

