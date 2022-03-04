Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE:PTN opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.84. Palatin Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $0.96.

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, a peptide melanocortin receptor 4 agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

