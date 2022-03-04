Pamela R. Schneider Sells 49,735 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Stock

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 49,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $427,721.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ACCO opened at $8.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $9.77. The company has a market cap of $838.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 2.00.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $570.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. ACCO Brands’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

