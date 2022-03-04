Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Park City Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

PCYG opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $121.90 million, a PE ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 1.10. Park City Group has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.90.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Park City Group had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.50%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JSF Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Park City Group during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Park City Group during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park City Group during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Park City Group during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 58.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,685 shares during the period. 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

