Parkgene (GENE) Market Cap Reaches $7.54 Billion

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 4th. Over the last week, Parkgene has traded flat against the US dollar. Parkgene has a market cap of $7.54 billion and approximately $5,854.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parkgene coin can currently be bought for approximately $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00034902 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00103125 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

GENE is a coin. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 coins and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 coins. Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene

According to CryptoCompare, “PARKGENE is a scalable Ethereum-based platform that enables drivers to book parking directly from individual parking space owners. Parking spot owners will be able to list and sell their spots directly to drivers. The Blockchain and smart contracts are used to make the parking efficient, cheaper and secure, while the GENE token payments resolve regulation compliance issues. GENE is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on PARGENE's ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

