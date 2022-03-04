PARSIQ Hits Market Capitalization of $34.98 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 4th. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $34.98 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000591 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $120.38 or 0.00299264 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000099 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004437 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $476.83 or 0.01185379 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003114 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PRQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 147,003,483 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

