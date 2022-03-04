Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Party City Holdco Inc. is involved in designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery. It also operates specialty retail party supply stores primarily in the United States and Canada. Party City Holdco Inc. is based in Elmsford, New York. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Party City Holdco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Party City Holdco from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.42.

NYSE:PRTY traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $3.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,609,661. Party City Holdco has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $11.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18. The firm has a market cap of $387.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 3.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.17.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 69.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Party City Holdco will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 227,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $1,470,290.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 56,704 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,001,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,207,000 after purchasing an additional 142,884 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Party City Holdco by 968,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

