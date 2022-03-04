Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Party City Holdco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.42.

Shares of NYSE PRTY opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.24. Party City Holdco has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $11.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.17. The stock has a market cap of $437.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 3.67.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 69.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Party City Holdco will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Party City Holdco news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 227,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $1,470,290.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Party City Holdco by 968,700.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

